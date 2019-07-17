MAY 24, 2017 - JULY 3, 2019 Barbara Mary Dunlap, 102, of High Point, NC died peacefully at Hospice House of High Point, July 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held 3:30 pm Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Southwest Greensboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4121 Short Farm Rd., Greensboro, NC. Barbara was born May 24, 1917 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Francis Daniel Kinnaly and Ann Elizabeth Walsh. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY where she graduated college while working for Macy's Department Store. She married Howard Francis Dunlap in 1940 and raised 9 children, later becoming a teacher at the Gloucester Day School, Gloucester, VA. She is preceded in death by Barbara Dunlap Boyton, Francis Drake Dunlap, and Ann Elizabeth Williams. Survived by 6 sons, Bruce, Howard, Gregory, Thomas, Robert, and John Dunlap. 12 grandchildren, Andrew and Mat Dunlap, Jennifer Hurlbert and Victoria Dunlap, Oliver and Chandler Dunlap Day, Nicholas and Josie Dunlap, Sarah Fornes and Josh Dunlap, Elizabeth Flint and Matthew Williams; 9 great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Sophia Dunlap, Zionevin Dunlap, Ezra Dunlap, Madelyn Dunlap and Jackson Fornes, Matrim, Oliver, and young Patrick Flint. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice House of High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.