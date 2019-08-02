NOVEMBER 6, 1964 - JULY 31, 2019 Norwood "Scott" Willis, 54, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the home of his parents, Ron and Modene Willis A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at Center United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (2 to 3 p.m.) at Center United Methodist Church. Scott was born November 6, 1964 in Wake County, NC. He was a retiree of the City of Kernersville, had worked for NCDOT, and more recently, he was the owner and operator of Proficient Management Consulting Service. Scott loved and participated in many sport activities. He loved motorcycles, deer hunting and spending time with family and friends. He always had a smile, and ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his son, Rylan Scott Willis; four stepchildren, Nathan Ramey (Holly), Amanda R. Humphrey (Kenneth), Evan Smithwick, and Austin Smithwick; three grandchildren; parents, Ronald and Modene Willis; sister, Robin W. Hazelwood (Richard); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Scott was preceded in death by his materal grandparents, Grady and Annie Wilson; paternal grandparents, Norwood and Lallaice Willis; and uncle, Grady A. Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro, NC 27455. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Road, Po Box 337, Eden, NC 27288