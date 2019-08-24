OCTOBER 16, 1928 - AUGUST 22, 2019 "The Superintendent" We love you and miss you, Mom. You were our World!!! Mollie Basden Hall, 90 years old, of Gibsonville, departed this world on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She left this world to rejoin her adoring husband, who has preceded her, Charles Harding Hall. She is now with our father, in the presence of Jesus, and his Father, where they will await that day when all of our family will be back together. A service to honor the life of Mrs. Mollie Basden Hall will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home on 1118 N. Elm Street in Greensboro, NC with the Reverend Nick Scandale officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery Park. Born October 26, 1928, on her family's farm on Wagon Wheel Road in Beaulaville, NC, she was the daughter of Veston Basden and Addie Whaley Basden of Duplin County, Beaulaville, NC. She had 6 siblings, 3 brothers, Dormie Basden, Doris Basden, Maurice Basden, and 3 sisters, May Basden Quinn, Margaret Basden Jarman, Margie Basden Puffenburger. They all preceded her into the presence of the Lord. She helped work the family farm until June 28, 1946. When she married a handsome Navy chief petty officer named Charles Harding Hall. Mollie and Charles had 2 sons, Charles Richard "Rick" Hall, and Clifton "Cliff" Harding Hall. They were married 64 years until Charles left this earthly duty station to report to his heavenly duty station. Mollie worked in the cafeteria of McLeansville Elementary School for a number of years until her sons were promoted to Northeast High School. She spent the remainder of her career being the dietary superintendent of Evergreen Nursing Home. She was a faithful lifelong member of Bessemer Methodist Church, where she performed many duties in support of the church until it was closed. Mollie is survived by her eldest son Charles Richard Hall; his wife Janey Cheek Hall; her youngest son Clifton Harding Hall, her granddaughter Amber Leigh Hall Ray, and husband Samuel Ray and the 3 great-grandsons whom she loved very much, Hunter Ray, Harrison Ray, and Hudson Ray. She is survived as well by the wife of her brother Doris Basden, Irene Basden, who has always been more than a sister to Mollie. Just like her husband, Mollie is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews of the Basden, Whaley, Jarman, Quinn, Puffenburger, Nestor, Shepherd, Willingham, Freeman, Walter, and Lane families. Their names are too numerous to list here, but she loved them all just as much as she loved her sons. They all will miss their Aunt Mollie, whom they loved and cherished. Mollie Basden Hall loved and served her Lord, her family, her friends, and her country. The family requests that those who wish to pay tribute to our mother's life not send flowers. We ask that a memorial contribution be given in her name to Liberty Hospice Service, 2563 Eric Lane, Suite F, Burlington, NC 27215.