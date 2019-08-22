OCTOBER 2, 1935 - AUGUST 17, 2019 Mrs. Shirley Jean Branson Stutts , 83, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with illness. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, 1118 N. Elm Street Chapel, Greensboro, NC 27401 with the Reverend Stephen D. Haines officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved grandson, Tyler William Tilley. Also, A Band of Angels Dove release will follow. Shirley was born October 2, 1935 in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she resided her entire life. A truly dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity and loving nature. We will carry her in our hearts always. Shirley graduated from Grimsley High School. Her passion for animals was a constant throughout her life, starting after her marriage with raising of exotic animals, not limited to lions, cheetahs, monkeys, etc... She later worked in the restaurant industry until the age of 50, when she decided to devote herself to becoming a grandmother, a title she cherished the most. Shirley was always known for her faith and love for God and Savior Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Magnolia Street Baptist Church. Her selfless nature, consistently donating to the homeless, In Touch, Shriners and St. Jude Children's Hospital. Shirley was preceded in death by her father Roe E., mother Pauline B., brother James "Jim" E. Branson and grandson Tyler William Tilley. She is survived by her husband William "Leon" Stutts, daughter Sherry of the home, granddaughter Devin of Wilmington, NC, brother and sister-in-law David T. and Rosalee Stutts of Zephyrhills, FL, sisters-in-law Nancy D. Branson and Lorrene C. Stutts of Greensboro NC, nieces Janice L. Brown of Plant City, FL and Joyce L. Dodd of Dade City, FL. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick, 1118 N. Elm Street. Online condolences can be sent to www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army.