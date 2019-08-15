DECEMBER 22, 1939 - AUGUST 13, 2019 Mrs. Carol Ann Trumbull Lee of Greensboro, 79, peacefully went home to be with her Savior on August 13, 2019. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Guilford Memorial Gardens followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at Sharpe Road Baptist Church with Rev. John Malek and Dr. Alton Cook officiating. A native of Roanoke, VA, Carol was born December 22, 1939, to the late William Eggleston and Marya Deaton Trumbull. Married for fifty-seven years, she was the widow of Charles W. Lee. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Oren (Buster) Trumbull. Carol was a faithful member of Sharpe Road Baptist Church where she was active in WMU and served in many other capacities in the church. Through personal study and participation in Bible study fellowship, she became a more serious Bible student later in life. She was an avid reader, a Jeopardy fan, and had a keen interest in history and genealogy. An accomplished seamstress, she created many outfits, costumes, and household accessories. Carol leaves a legacy of love, support and service to her family. She lived by the motto "Put me out of the way and put the Lord in my place." She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Lee Kody (Jack), Marya Lee Ryals and Laura Mae Lee, all of Greensboro; her grandchildren, Abby Kody of Raleigh, Luke Kody (Hannah) of Greensboro, David Kody (Noemi) of Argentina, Anna Kody Johnson (Brandon) of Greensboro and Shelley Ryals of Greensboro; her great-grandchildren, Imi, Elo, Theo, Silas, Rayli, Miles, and Lincoln; her brother, Robert Trumbull (Mary), sister-in-law, Phyllis Trumbull; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharpe Road Baptist Church After School, 1908 Sharpe Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406