MARCH 4, 1934 - AUGUST 3, 2019 Mrs. Iris Marie James Roof, age 85, of McLeansville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life service will be 1:30 Tuesday at Community Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Davis and Rev. JR Gossett officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon -1:30pm in the Family Life Center of Community Baptist Church. Mrs. Roof was born March 4, 1934 to the late Marvin Oliver and Emma Stewart James. She worked at Lorillard for twenty years, and then was manager of O. Henry Nursey School for fifteen years. She retired to keep her grandchildren and "adopted grandchildren" in her home. She had a special gift as a teacher to children and they loved her dearly. She enjoyed teaching the Ladies Sunday School Class for many years, and blessed many with her beautiful singing voice. In her later years, she loved being a member of Community Baptist Church. She will also be remembered and missed by her dear friends who are part of the family. With a smile we will always remember, her faith and family were her life. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, H.C. Roof, and infant daughter, Nancy Gail; sister Lib McGee; brothers Sam James, Joe James, and Phillip James. She is survived by her daughters Pat Lucas (Bob) and Tammy Hardin (Terry); son Charles Roof (Judy); grandchildren Cammie Lambe (Michael), Christie Davis (Chris), Gregg Roof (Jamie), Jennifer Thompson (Jason), Randy Roof (Brittany), Timothy Hardin (Tabitha) and Troy Hardin; great-grandchildren Emma Lambe, Anna Lambe (Fiancé Greg Liles), Lucas Lambe, Autumn Davis, Ty Davis, Sofia Roof, Ashley Thompson, and Maddox Roof; sisters Louise Purgason, Dorothy Davis, and Brenda Sheppard; brother Don James. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church Youth Missions, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406, or to Hospice of Alamance County, for their loving care, 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mrs. Roof. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406