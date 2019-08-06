APRIL 4, 1935 - AUGUST 5, 2019 Reverend Lonnie Kyle Foust, Sr., age 84, of McLeansville, went home to see his Heavenly Father on August 5, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Gospel Baptist Church with funeral at 2 p.m.. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Lonnie proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He loved the Lord and became an ordained minister on April 13, 1980. Lonnie served as assistant pastor at "Our Lord's Church" and ministered at many other churches. He led a ministry at Golden Living Center for 25 years. Lonnie co-founded the "Good Shepherd Mission" where he served as pastor. Lonnie owned and operated his sheetrock business for over 60 years, while taking wonderful care of his family. He was always helping others in need. Hard work was his life. He loved spending time with his family. Lonnie enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Lonnie Jr. Also he and his grandson, Zachary had many great fishing adventures together. Lonnie loved the beach or "the coast as he calls it" and looked forward to yearly beach trips with family. Lonnie enjoyed the flea market and made many a deal. Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Foust; his first wife, Doris Long Foust; sisters, Geraldine Doggett, Lena Foust, Lula Pontes, Isabella Arrington, Jeanelle Glass, Josie Honeycutt; brother, James Hodges and great grandbaby, Sabrina Nicole Metro. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Woody Foust; children, Debra Foust Stadler (Gene), Diana Foust Turner (John), Laura Foust Metro, Lonnie Foust Jr., Kathy Woody Suggs (Mike), Lynn Woody Long (Allen); sisters, Ethel Smith and Jeanette Lewis; grandchildren, Amanda, Caleb, Joshua, Amber, Isaac, Gabrielle, Annalyse, Lonnie Kyle III, Kylie Beth, Jamie and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Jacob, Michelle, Katherine, Jose and William; along with a host of nieces and nephews and a considered son, Tony Bates. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Gospel Baptist Church, 5945 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27455. A heartfelt THANK YOU to Pat Foust for all of the love and care you gave to our father. You went above and beyond and was strengthened only by the Grace of God and your love for our father. Thank you to Kathy and Lynn for all the time and love they gave, and for their families' unselfishly giving that time away. Also, special thank you to Jessica Strader and Bonnie Hoskins of Hospice of Greensboro. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.