FEBRUARY 11, 1936 - AUGUST 13, 2019 Donna Lee Perry Torrico passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long illness. Born in Claremont, PA and raised in Angelica, NY, she settled in Buffalo, NY after graduating from college with a degree in art education. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Eugene Torrico, and is survived by their three children: Glenn Torrico of Phoenix, AZ, Linda Bridges (Michael) of Greensboro, NC, and Janet Torrico of Greensboro, NC, and by her grandchildren: Tim Stroh and Rachel Stroh of Cleveland, OH, as well as her sisters Mary Beckwith and Joanne Day. She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Perry. She taught us all that the joy of life is in art, music, poetry, nature, and most of all in the people we love. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro at 5603 Hilltop Road, Jamestown, NC. Triad Cremation and Funeral Services Veasley Street, Greensboro