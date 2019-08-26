NOVEMBER 9, 1941 - AUGUST 24, 2019 Edgar Wayne Ellington, 77, died on August 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at Kallam Grove Christian Church on Tuesday, August 27 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall after the service. A native of Rockingham County, Wayne was a graduate of Guilford College, a former teacher in the Reidsville City Schools, a member of Kallam Grove Christian Church and a farmer in the Monroeton Community. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Etta Ellington. He is survived by his wife Ivie, his daughter Angie Martin(Keith), his son Byron(Stephanie), his grandchildren Walter and Seth Martin, Mary Catherine, Morgan, Emma Ellington, and his faithful companion, Precious. Wayne's family will always treasure his unconditional love and provisions for them and remember his work ethic, his care for animals, his love of the land, his positive attitude and his determined response to every situation. His family extends its appreciation to Dr. Eric Neijstrom for his medical expertise and compassionate care during Wayne's lengthy struggle with pancreatic cancer. Memorials may be made to Kallam Grove Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 1390 Gold Hill Road, Madison, NC 27025 or to a charity of one's choice. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be sent to them at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive