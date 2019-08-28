DECEMBER 16, 1970 - AUGUST 22, 2019 Randleman--Our beloved Angela Dion Ainbinder died on August 22, 2019. We are incredibly grateful that when she died, she was at peace, knew she was loved and was surrounded by her family and those that loved her most. Angie was born on a beautiful sunny day in Texas City, Texas as the first child to her proud parents, Sharon and Travis. At the age of five, Angie's parents moved her and her brother Brian to Manvel, Texas. Her childhood consisted of playing outside, talking, riding her bike, singing, talking, playing Barbies, talking and making lifelong friends with her Manvel Girls. While in school, Angie was an excellent student and enjoyed many activities but most especially choir. Angie was a born performer and had a singing voice so beautiful it would stop people on the street. Whether she was on the stage as Dorothy in the high school musical "Wizard of Oz," at church or around the kitchen table with her family and friends, when she shared her voice, she shared her light. After high school, Angela attended some college but eventually decided to move to Florida to be close to her mom and best friend, Sharon. That move turned out to be one of the best things to happen in Angie's life because it is where she met the love of her life, Rob, while working at Bed, Bath and Beyond. After having many adventures, Angie and Rob finally decided to tie the knot in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Angie was thrilled to make their home in North Carolina, where she could experience all four seasons for the first time in her life. In 2003, Angie and Rob were blessed with their sweet baby girl, Natalie. From that moment forward, Angie's complete and total devotion was focused on creating a safe and loving home for Natalie. As an adult, Angie loved and had a gift for interior design. She could take any space and turn it into a warm, stylish and inviting room with little to no effort. She took pride in her home and it showed. Angie was a kind, selfless person who loved to laugh. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved and was a true friend through good times and bad. Angie never hesitated to stand up for someone that was being treated poorly and when she had an opinion about something, we always knew it. In November of 2017, Angela was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme - an aggressive form of brain cancer. She fought this disease with dignity and all the while managed to keep a smile on her face. Angela is survived by her husband, Rob; daughter, Natalie; parents, Sharon and Steve Clayborn and Travis W. and Kathy Knight; siblings, Brian (Erica) Knight and Clayton (Sarah) Knight; and her dear Manvel Girls, Jenn, Guid, Nor, Jena and Kathy. Angela is preceded in death by her grandparents, Travis H. "Red" and Nadine Knight, Ernest R. and Carolyn Barker, Sr.; and her uncles and aunt Ernest R. Barker, Jr., and Sonny and Mary Weatherford. Angela is also preceded in death by Irene Baker, whom she affectionately referred to as Granny Baker, a dear family friend. Angie will also be greatly missed by Lilly, her faithful and ever-present shih tzu companion. Lilly is more than a little irritated that Angie has been reunited with Sydney Rae, her cat of 18 years, and Lilly's nemesis. Angela's friends and family would like to acknowledge her loving and steadfast husband, Rob, for never leaving her side and being her constant companion and caregiver and her daughter, Natalie, for bringing joy and laughter every day. A special thank you also goes to the wonderful staff at Cone Cancer Center in Greensboro, Lannette White, and the staff of Hospice of Randolph County and the amazing community in Randleman that has supported them through this journey. And to the many members of Team Angela, Angie wants you all to know that your presence was felt daily. Your encouragement and love sustained her, Rob and Natalie through this journey. A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service, 304 Lanier Ave, Asheboro, NC 27203, with burial to follow after at Randolph Memorial Park in Asheboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ainbinder family in order to cover the significant costs associated with Angela's medical care over the last 20 months. Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service. Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service 304 Lanier Ave, Asheboro, NC 27203