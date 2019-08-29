JULY 14, 1932 - AUGUST 27, 2019 Mary Price Wall and Thad are once again together, and as always are walking with Jesus. Mary passed away at on Sunday, August 25 after failing health for the last couple of months. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Long Hospital, 4th and 5th floors and Step Down ICU for their kind care during the past months. We would also like to thank her church family and all of our friends for the cards, phone calls and prayers offered during her illness and passing. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd, Greensboro, NC. Mary was born July 14, 1932 to John William Roy and Ethel Agnes Turner Price of Stokesdale, NC. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, John Price and David Joseph Price, and sisters, Loraine Price and Annie P. Denson. She graduated from Bethany High School and Kings Business College. She worked for many years for Jefferson Pilot in Greensboro. She was very proud of her penmanship and typing skills. She was a very competent and independent woman, who did not like to "burden" anyone. She liked to work behind the scene and get things done and she always made things happen for her family and those that she cared about. She was famous for her pound cakes and potholder/wash cloth sets and made thousands of them over the years. She lived in the Guilford College area for the past 66 years and was married to Thad for 54 years until he passed in 2007. She and Thad were charter members of Guilford College United Methodist Church and supported the church in many ministries such as building missions in other countries and the United States, working in underprivileged and devastated regions after disasters, building churches, schools or repairing houses. She was a long-standing member of the Eve Rebekah Circle and the Altar Guild. She and Thad always were involved in hanging the "greens" in the sanctuary for the Christmas and Advent season. She and Thad were very active in Boy Scout Troop 109 of the church for over 40 years and will always be remembered for the oatmeal cookies that were sent on scouting trips. She enjoyed walking three times a week with a cardiac rehab group at Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church Mary is survived by five of her siblings: Eli Price (Alice) of Rural Hall, Audrey Sloane of Missouri, Linda P. Bennett of Stokesdale, Thomas Price of Stokesdale, Margaret P. Norris of Madison. She is also survived by her four children: Michael Wall (Susan) of Mooresville, Dan Wall (Sue) of Raleigh, Ellen Wall DeSanto (Don) of Kernersville, and David Wall (Jennifer) of Snow Camp. Mary and Thad were blessed with many grandchildren: Bruce Parris (Lois) of Mooresville, Greta Newman (Shanna), Cory Newman, and Thad Ford Wall (Stefanie) of Raleigh, Chris DeSanto (New Tazewell, TN), Jacob and Sam Wall (Snow Camp) and great-grandchildren: Rowan and Holly Parris of Mooresville, Trent Newman of Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Mary's name to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410: either to the building fund or the general fund, or to your favorite charity. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 is serving the family and online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.