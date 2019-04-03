Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FROST AND LIGHT FREEZE EARLY THIS MORNING... .CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT SURFACE WINDS HAVE ALLOWED TEMPERATURES TO FALL INTO THE LOWER 30S EARLY THIS MORNING. WHEN COMBINED WITH NEAR SURFACE MOISTURE, A WIDESPREAD FROST WILL LIKELY RESULT. A FEW LOCATIONS WILL HAVE MORNING LOW TEMPERATURES SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING, RESULTING IN A LIGHT FREEZE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * TEMPERATURES...29 TO 33. * TIMING...THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND A LIGHT FREEZE COULD HARM SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT FROST IS LIKELY. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&