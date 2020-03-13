GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro said Friday it is postponing its scheduled Tuesday City Council meeting until March 31 amid health concerns in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Council was facing a packed agenda for Tuesday. In addition to a consent agenda of 34 items to be considered in one vote, council also was scheduled to discuss 14 other items.
Scheduled agenda items include two controversial rezoning requests that would have brought scores of neighborhood residents to the meeting to speak at public hearings in opposition to the proposals.
The first is a rezoning request to change three acres at the intersection of Lawndale Avenue and Lake Jeanette Road from residential to commercial development.
Residents have steadfastly opposed any commercial development on the land but, in delaying the item a month from the February meeting, council members urged residents and Kotis Properties, the developer, to meet and reach a compromise. Messages have been exchanged but no compromise had been reached by Friday, representatives of both sides have said.
In another case, residents of the Sedgefield area would likely have come out in opposition of a request to rezone a low-density horse show grounds for up to 220 affordable apartments.
The 17-acre site, at the corner of Vandalia and Groometown roads, has been the home of Sedgefield Show Grounds for most of the last century and residents fear the apartments will ruin the rural atmosphere it offers. Local riders say they'll lose an important venue.
But the owners of developer Affordable Housing Management, which wants to build the apartments, say the show grounds property owners are eager to sell and get out of the equestrian business.
City Council doesn't normally meet on the third Tuesday of the month. The March 31 meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.
