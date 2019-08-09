GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro last month stopped accepting glass for recycling in its regular weekly home pickup.
But people who still want to recycle their glass now have a fifth city-operated pickup site where they can drop off their glass for recycling.
Greensboro recently opened a location at Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.
The four sites opened earlier are:
• Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.
• Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.
• McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.
• Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.
The city said in a news release that glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean, and dry. Paper labels do not need to be removed. Lids, caps, and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash. Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.