GRAHAM — Police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man Tuesday evening who was wanted on multiple arrest warrants.
Graham Police Department Officer Marcus Pollock was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which is standard protocol in such situations. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the criminal investigation.
Jaquyn Oneill Light, 20, of Graham was killed as officers were trying to serve him with arrest warrants, including two on charges of felony probation violation and one each on misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and simple assault, police said in a news release.
Police said officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 700 block of East Elm Street after receiving a tip that Light was there, according to a press conference posted by WGHP-Channel 8. Officials said he did not live at that address. Earlier information from the department had indicated the shooting took place sometime earlier today.
When officers entered the home they saw Light, who fled and confronted Pollock in the front yard, police said at the press conference. They did not release details of that confrontation, other than to say Pollock shot Light, who later died at a hospital.
