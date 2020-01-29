police lights.jpg
Metro Creative

Update: 12:28 p.m.

GRAHAM — Police have identified the man shot and killed by an officer who was trying to serve multiple arrest warrants earlier today.

Jaquyn Oneill Light, 20, of Graham was killed when officers were trying to serve arrest warrants, including two on charges of felony probation violation and one each on misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and simple assault, police said in a news release. They have not identified the person named in the warrants.

Police said officers went to the 700 block of East Elm Street earlier today to find a "wanted subject" to serve the warrants. After Light was shot he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting or exactly when it happened.

GRAHAM — A man died earlier this morning after being shot by a Graham police officer while authorities were trying to serve a warrant.

Neither the man's identity, nor that of the involved officer, was released. Police officials are planning to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. today, according to a spokesman for the department.

Police went to the 700 block of East Elm Street to locate the person named in the warrant. A man on scene was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The involved officer is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in such situations. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the criminal investigation.

Recommended for you

Load comments