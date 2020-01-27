RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today in honor of Spc. Antonio I. Moore, who lost his life in an accident while carrying out operations in Syria.
A Wilmington native, Spc. Moore had been assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade based in Knightdale.
"Our hearts are heavy... We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion," Cooper said in a statement.
Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Sunday.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated, the statement said.
