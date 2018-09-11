SUMMERFIELD — The Town Council on Tuesday discussed the possibility of replacing Council Member Todd Rotruck, whose residency has been challenged, but it adjourned without taking action.
Council Member Reece Walker made a motion that the council appoint former member Dianne Laughlin to the council. His motion was contingent upon Judge Joe Craig of Guilford County Superior Court signing an order affirming the Guilford County Board of Elections’ April ruling that Rotruck was living in Greensboro within 30 days of the May 8 primary, disqualifying him from voting in the town and thus serving on the council.
After several minutes of chaotic discussion in which several members said they could wait and hold a special meeting after the judge acts, Walker rescinded his motion and the council voted to adjourn.
Craig wrote in an email two weeks ago that he will support the election board’s ruling that Rotruck was not living at his Strawberry Road address in Summerfield 30 days before the primary. Craig has not yet signed a formal judicial order.