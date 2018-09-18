SUMMERFIELD — Add a section of Lake Brandt Road to the list of Florence casualties.
A large, deep hole opened in the pavement after a bridge embankment collapsed in the 6700 block of Lake Brandt Road, cutting off through travel between Scalesville Road and U.S. 158.
Heavy flow from the storm ate into the earthen base that helps support the bridge, said Mike Mills, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
“It washed out around the headwall under the bridge and it washed out an area up under the pavement,” Mills said of the damage.
That’s the bad news.
On the other side of the ledger, state DOT reported the good news that it has reopened all other Guilford County roads that had sections closed Monday by flooding and other storm-related ills.
In addition to Lake Brandt Road, North Church Street was the only other Guilford road with a section affected by Florence that had remained closed into Tuesday afternoon. Countywide, about a dozen roads in addition to North Church and Lake Brandt had sections closed all or part of the day Monday.
But by Tuesday mid-afternoon, state highway officials gave the go-ahead to reopen their next-to-last remaining closure, North Church between Air Harbor and Plainfield roads, Mills said.
Greensboro’s city street system also had one continuing closure Tuesday caused by a washout, a short section of Ninth Street near North Buffalo Creek and the former White Oak textile plant.
Mills said that DOT reopened the section of North Church after a preliminary inspection showed no obvious water damage to the underside of the North Church Street Bridge over Lake Townsend, which was the concern that led to that section’s closure.
Mills said state inspectors would return Wednesday for a more detailed inspection of the North Church structure, which had been closed as a precaution to make sure that the large amounts of water released from Lake Brandt to Lake Townsend in recent days did not damage the downstream bridge and put drivers at risk.
Greensboro officials released the water from Lake Brandt to its larger, neighboring lake because the upstream reservoir was being filled too full by runoff from the weekend’s heavy rains.
State officials were concerned about the same sort of thing happening to the North Church Street Bridge as what actually did occur several miles to the northwest on Lake Brandt Road.
The bridge on Lake Brandt Road lost a key part of its support system, Mills said.
“It wasn’t the bridge itself,” Mills said of the damage. “It was the embankment before you get to the bridge.”
Mills said the embankment should be repaired and Lake Brandt Road reopened “sometime next week.”
Summerfield Fire Department Chief Chris Johnson said he was called to check out the Lake Brandt Road damage on Monday and was impressed by the hole’s breadth and depth.
The hole took out a complete travel lane and was deep enough that responders could not touch bottom with a pole that was about 10 feet long, Johnson said.