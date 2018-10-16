PTIA sign (copy) (copy)

The airport has carried the name Piedmont Triad International Airport for more than 30 years.

GREENSBORO — Federal authorities have approved a new air traffic control tower for Piedmont Triad International Airport at a cost of nearly $41 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced construction plans for the PTI project Tuesday in Washington, noting that work should start in early 2019.

The new structure will rise 180 feet into the air, almost twice the height of PTI’s current tower, which was built in 1974.

Airport officials have been seeking a replacement tower for about 15 years to help air traffic controllers work more efficiently, said Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director.

“There are certain areas of the airfield that are not visible from the (existing) tower because of buildings or natural obstructions to the line of sight,” Baker said Tuesday.

The new tower’s added height “will eliminate those problems,” he said.

Baker added that the current tower also was designed to serve PTI’s configuration when it had two runways and is not ideally situated to handle the parallel traffic patterns created by the airport’s newer third runway.

“The existing tower is from the early ’70s and is just, plain past the end of its useful career,” Baker said.

The new tower likely will take about three years to build, meaning it should be ready for use during the first part of 2022, the FAA said in a news release.

“The new tower will accommodate up to eight positions for air traffic controllers in a 550-square-foot tower,” FAA officials said.

The tower’s base building “will house the Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) with up to 10 radar positions for air traffic controllers,” they said, noting that it also will be equipped with “state-of-the-art automation and communications systems.”

The agency said that in addition to the latest technology, the new tower’s base building will include administrative offices and a training classroom. A Chicago contractor, Archer Western Construction, has been selected to build the tower at a cost of $40.9 million.

