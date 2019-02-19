GREENSBORO — Owners of dilapidated stores, offices and other business buildings beware: City government has your number.
Or it might soon, if the City Council goes ahead with a proposed change to the municipal building code that would provide for the “repair, closing or demolition of non-residential buildings or structures as a result of public necessity caused by conditions dangerous to public health, safety and welfare.”
City administrators gave the council an update Tuesday on their efforts to prepare rules for commercial, industrial and other “non-residential” structures similar to those already in effect in Charlotte, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and several other mid-size North Carolina communities.
The council told staff members in a work session Tuesday to continue their work developing the ordinance. City staff said they would look to similar ordinances in Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh to find language that made the most sense for a local version.
Before the meeting, City Councilman Justin Outling said that no part of the city should be left unprotected from owners who do not make reasonable efforts to keep their buildings in good shape.
“Every area of the city should be free from substandard buildings posing health and safety dangers, and causing blight and economic depression for protracted periods of time,” Outling said.
Council members learned the measure would authorize city inspectors to investigate nonresidential buildings for compliance with basic safety and health standards.
The proposed ordinance would set civil penalties and fees for building owners who failed to comply with those standards, but allow variances for historic structures and vacant manufacturing buildings or warehouses.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said she generally supports a “good repair” ordinance because not having such standards is unfair to business owners who do keep up their properties.
But Thurm said she wanted to give the business community time to adapt to any major changes with a reasonable “grace period.”
“I don’t know whether that’s a 4-month or a 6-month grace period,” she said.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that she also supported the general concept but did not want it to be enforced in a way that could force out of business small companies that are struggling to survive.
City Manager David Parrish said his staff could have a draft ready for the council to review next month and a final version for the council to consider at its April business meeting.
At its work session, the council also heard from city staff members about pilot program they are developing in partnership with the Salvation Army to help the homeless find safe, secure housing and steady employment.
Later, at their evening business meeting, council members, in a unanimous vote, formally adopted changes to the local “Minority/Women’s Business Enterprise” program intended to dramatically increase the amount of participation in city contracts by such companies.
The new ordinance expands the marketplace for eligible companies from Greensboro’s immediate vicinity to a 27-county region within which at least 75 percent of the city’s contract money was spent.
The new ordinance boosts the overall goals for participation by MWBE companies to 38 percent in municipal construction contracts, 46 percent for professional services, 49 percent for purchased goods, and 29 percent for other spending.
New wording in the ordinance adds companies with Hispanic American ownership to MWBE construction eligibility, Asian American ownership to professional services, and both Asian- and Native Americans to the category of goods and other services.
The new program will take full effect July 1.
“Policy is one thing, implementation is another,” Parrish said. “And we are committed to implementing completely.”
In another move Tuesday, the council unanimously accepted a new 20-year plan for the city’s park system that puts added emphasis on developing smaller, often nondescript neighborhood parks.
The 182-page “Plan2Play” effort includes such other goals as upgrading Greensboro’s larger regional parks, buying land to connect parks and creating a senior center in western Greensboro.
It took about 18 months to assemble the plan based on comments and suggestions from 7,000 city residents.
“The plan is a huge win for the park department and the city as a whole,” said Justin Washington, chairman of the city Parks and Recreation Commission.
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said the city’s park system “really imparts a sense of place” in Greensboro and sets the city apart from other communities of similar size.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
- Authorized a three-year, contractual deal with Southern Disaster Recovery for debris removal in future storms that cause significant amounts of damage.
“This contract is based on an estimated 4,000-ton single event and such an event would be an estimated cost of $435,800,” city administrators told the council.
The tonnage figure anticipates the amount of wrecked man-made and natural materials that the contractor would haul away after a hurricane, tornado or other powerful storm.
- Resolved to pay just more than $471,000 to the city transit authority’s new partner, Keolis Greensboro, for bus repairs that former contractor Transdev was unable to complete before its contract expired last year.
City staff told the council the repairs will not cost taxpayers because they “will be paid from funds already encumbered in Transdev’s contract,” which ended Dec. 31.
- Hired a laboratory firm to help the White Street Landfill test for contamination of soil, groundwater, surface water and storm runoff.
Under terms of the new five-year contract, Environmental Conservation Laboratories would receive just more than $21,000 yearly to ensure the landfill complies with state and federal permit requirements.
- Bought just less than a half acre of right-of-way from College Baptist Church at 500 and 514 S. Josephine Boyd St. for improvements to its intersection with Walker Avenue.
The $23,700 transaction provides land to improve Walker Avenue’s intersection with what used to be known as Aycock Street at UNCG, which historically has been one of the city’s more accident-prone crossroads.