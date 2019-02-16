GREENSBORO
The atmosphere one recent Friday morning at “Java with Justin” was casual and friendly.
About 15 people of different races, genders, occupations and political viewpoints met informally with Greensboro City Councilman Justin Outling to discuss a wide range of potentially divisive topics.
Conversation that day at Dolce Aroma Coffee Bar ranged from whether Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott should keep his job to whether businesses owned only on paper by white women were taking unfair advantage of the city’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise program.
People expressed conflicting views a time or two, yet nobody raised a voice or poked an accusing finger. And Outling said he was not surprised by the equanimity.
“I think it’s helpful for people in our community to see the diversity of opinion, even on issues where it might seem there is only one right way to think,” he said.
A diversity of views expressed by people from different walks of life in a calm, welcoming environment: It’s exactly the vibe that the full City Council is trying to capture at its monthly “town hall” sessions.
But a majority of council members conceded after their most recent town hall on Feb. 5 that so far, the yearlong effort to provide such a citywide forum has failed. And the council is looking for a new approach that attracts a wider range of speakers and issues.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that the current format needs to be “tweaked” to attract a larger pool of speakers who feel comfortable addressing a broader agenda than the incessant criticism of the police department that has predominated for months.
“The intent of the meeting was an extremely positive intent,” Vaughan said of the original town hall concept. “It was to be inclusive, and we can tell that it’s not inclusive.”
How? Because month after month, the same group of people show up to discuss the same topic to the exclusion of much else, the mayor said.
In recent months, the topic has been Marcus Deon Smith, who died in police custody last year partly because he was restrained using a “RIPP Hobble” device in ways that contributed to the cardiac arrest that took his life.
Vaughan said council members hear from constituents who don’t want to come downtown and talk about their household or neighborhood issues, which seem frivolous when interjected into the midst of a such a heated discussion.
They fear being ridiculed by repeat attendees in the audience who can be quick to voice their emotions, Vaughan said.
“They feel reluctant to raise issues that may be important to them but don’t rise to that level,” she said of the dominant topic of alleged police misconduct.
The town hall format goes back to January 2018 when the council unanimously adopted it for the first of the two formal meetings that it holds each month. The new approach replaced the “speakers from the floor” time slot that previously had been a part of every council meeting.
City Council members said at the time that their goal in making the change was to hear from more constituents and to make meetings more efficient. Proposed by Vaughan, the new approach sought to keep business matters separate from the often free-wheeling period for public comment.
Under the plan, the council meeting held on the first Tuesday of each month would be reserved for ceremonial matters, routine business items and the town hall-style forum where an unlimited number of speakers could speak to the council.
Speakers sign up ahead of time and get five minutes each to say what they wish about any topic involving municipal government.
The second council meeting of the month — normally held on the third Tuesday — is reserved for business only. Anyone can speak about items on the agenda, but gone from that second monthly meeting is the segment where up to 10 people can speak about topics not on the agenda.
Outling said he likens the style of communication in the town hall format to that of social media, which tends to be rapid fire and intense.
Indeed, the atmosphere at the Feb. 5 town hall was intense. Speakers were passionate. They made accusations against Scott, the officers involved in the Smith case (who have been cleared of wrongdoing in several official inquiries) and the council itself for perceived shortcomings in dealing with the matter.
Council members occasionally got involved in the back-and-forth. Some speakers dutifully wrapped up when their five minutes were up; others kept going.
A few speakers talked about such issues as bicycle lanes and greenways, but the dominant topic by far was the Sept. 8 death of Smith, how the police handled it and what the ramifications should be.
Outling said he did not start “Java with Justin” in reaction to such fireworks. Rather, he began it about a year ago on Friday mornings before the council’s second meeting of each month, simply to provide another venue for residents who wanted to speak with a council member, he said.
Different people prefer different ways of communicating, Outling said, whether it’s in council chambers, over a morning cup of coffee or through social media.
But, he added, that as a practical matter, his monthly coffee klatch has worked out nicely to give him a more relaxed way of connecting with constituents.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy saw another perspective in remarks she made at the end of the Feb. 5 meeting.
“It shouldn’t be that you have to go to something like ‘Java with Justin’ because you feel uncomfortable,” Kennedy said.
“If we can’t have a process that allows for some level of procedure: Respecting the person who is at the podium, not yelling and creating an environment where people don’t feel threatened ... then, to me, we are failing,” she said.
Kennedy added that the council must “create an environment where people can share their opinions and listen to the opinions of others without being talked back to from up here and without being yelled at from the audience.”
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said it might make sense to simply revert to the council’s earlier approach of including a limited number of speakers from the floor before every council meeting.
Outling said in a recent interview that the mayor is running the meetings and different techniques work for different people, but he would prefer it if council members simply listened to the speakers without comment and adhered carefully to the five-minute cap on each speaker.
Not all council members think the current format is a bust. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said it is hypocritical for her colleagues to have campaigned for office on promises of open government, initially invite public comment in town halls and then run for cover when people don’t comment to their liking.
“Personally, for me, I’m OK with it,” Hightower said of the current format. “Some may see it as disruptive and rude, but I see it as passion.”
She observed that she regularly spoke out at such meetings before she was elected to the council: “I have been on the other side of that microphone. Did I yell and scream? I got a little loud probably.”
She said residents have no reason to fear coming down to City Hall and telling the council exactly what they think.
“What are they scared of? It’s one of the safest places you can be in public in the city,” Hightower said, noting that numerous police officers are on hand at each meeting and that everybody in the audience is checked with a metal-detecting wand before they enter the council chambers.
It’s also a myth that the town hall audience is nasty to people who express opposing views, said Marcus Hyde, an advocate for the homeless who speaks regularly at council town halls.
“I remember one blatantly racist rant someone gave that got shouted down,” Hyde said. “I don’t remember anybody else getting shouted down when they were speaking about playgrounds or anything else.”
Community activist Irving Allen said he is skeptical about “these anonymous people that they communicate with who are afraid to come to the meetings.” The same speakers keep showing up to talk about police issues because the council has not addressed the problems that protesters keep pointing out, Allen said.
“I think people just want the issues addressed. Council doesn’t do that well,” he said. “Now they are hearing from the public, but it’s not the public they want.”
The mayor said last week that city leaders have not made a decision yet on what they want to do with the town hall format.
One possibility is to rotate the town hall to different venues in each of the City Council’s five electoral districts, Vaughan said.
“Not only would we do the town hall meeting, but we also could conduct business specific to that district,” she said. “Maybe for somebody who doesn’t live close to City Hall, it might be more accessible in a rec center or a library.”
Whatever change the council makes, it won’t come in time to affect its next scheduled appearance on the council agenda, March 5, Vaughan said.
So speakers get at least one more go-round in the current format in council chambers.
Homeless Union organizer Hyde said that the council members’ recent comments regarding the town hall leave him with an uneasy feeling about where Greensboro is headed.
“This doesn’t feel like a move toward more democracy. It feels like a move toward trying to shut people out,” he said. “I see that as them positioning themselves to remove serious public input without replacing it in some way.”
The mayor swears that nothing could be further from the truth.
“I want to say that the city of Greensboro welcomes free speech and people coming down and addressing the council,” Vaughan said. “This is not about quelling people’s ability to converse with City Council or to prohibit their free speech.”