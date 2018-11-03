“Triad Today” host Jim Longworth made one of the more telling observations about the race for North Carolina’s 13th District seat in Congress as he wrapped up the debate in a completely different U.S. House race.
Longworth was closing out a segment of his weekly public affairs broadcast after incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, and Democratic challenger Ryan Watts of Burlington ended a civil, even-toned colloquy over their differences in the neighboring 6th Congressional District.
“I appreciate you guys not getting down in the mud too much in this campaign like some other folks,” Longworth said on the weekend show that airs on both WXLV-Channel 45 and WMYV-Channel 15.
His remark was a nod to the contest in the adjoining 13th District between incumbent U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, and challenger Kathy Manning, a Democrat from Greensboro.
They appeared on another segment of Longworth’s show that same day where they essentially called each other liars, with Manning suggesting that some of Budd’s allegations against her had crossed a line that might require a defamation lawsuit to set right.
Their 13th District contest has been full of attack ads by both candidates and by third-party groups raising questions of ethics and integrity. Residents have been subjected to a constant TV barrage and a stream of flyers descending regularly upon mailboxes across the region.
One pro-Budd TV ad by a Republican group spurred particular outrage locally by erroneously casting doubt on the finances of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
“It’s totally false,” the foundation’s director, Walker Sanders, said of the ad by the National Republican Congressional Committee, which wrongly claimed that Manning had caused the local nonprofit to lose millions of dollars.
“It speaks to the difficulties of our current political climate,” Sanders said. “It doesn’t speak well of an organization that would go down to that level.”
Welcome to the world of the closely matched, well-funded congressional race with national implications, something the Greensboro area has not seen in recent years.
Abrasive criticism and aggressive TV spots are par for the course in such big-time politics, said Martin Kifer, who teaches political science at High Point University and directs the school’s survey research center.
“If you ask people, they will tell you they want more competitive races,” Kifer said. “But one of the prices you pay for that often has to do with the tone of the election. ... There’s a lot on the line.”
At the national level, Democrats identified the 13th District early in this election cycle as a prime target for “flipping” from Republican hands because Budd is a freshman representative without a great deal of previous political experience in a district where registered Democrats slightly outnumber registered Republicans.
Democratic leaders in Washington and Raleigh see the district as a potential stepping stone in their efforts to reclaim the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and check some of President Donald Trump’s latitude in setting the nation’s agenda.
Manning, 61, a former lawyer, has done her part by mounting a vigorous campaign. Also known as an expert fundraiser for charitable groups, she has generated more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions to outpace Budd by $1.5 million, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission data.
She attracted additional support from Democratic Party committees and from advocacy groups that critics would call “liberal,” which together have deployed ads on her behalf and dispatched volunteers carrying her message door to door.
Budd has fought back aggressively, likewise drawing support from the NRCC that was behind the inaccurate Community Foundation ad, other GOP groups and unaffiliated political action committees that most observers would categorize as “conservative.”
The owner of a Rural Hall gun shop and shooting range, Budd, 47, has drawn support from two Charlotte rallies held partly on his behalf by Trump, a visit to the district from first daughter Ivanka Trump and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s swing through Greensboro last week to fire up the GOP candidate’s volunteers.
And the 6th District? No such fireworks.
Longtime residents of the area will recall the lengthy 6th District tenure of Republican Congressman Howard Coble of Greensboro, who, during his 30 years in office, faced occasional challenges from underfunded Democrats with better odds of striking gold in their backyards than ousting the increasingly revered incumbent. (Coble retired from Congress in 2014.)
Things aren’t that bad for the 28-year-old Watts, but it’s probably an understatement to say that the youthful, articulate but inexperienced Democrat faces an uphill battle.
The well-known University of Virginia Center for Politics rates the Walker seat as “safe Republican,” compared with the Budd-Manning race that it considers a “toss-up.”
Conversely, several polls taken in recent months in the 13th District indicate that Budd likely will be the victor, despite all the money that Manning has raised and spent.
In fact, the popular FiveThirtyEight website of political oddsmaker Nate Silver only gives Manning a 35 percent chance of prevailing based on poll results through mid-October and on a variety of other factors.
But more recently, a statewide poll released by Meredith College casts a shadow of doubt. The survey released Thursday detected shifts in voter sentiment toward Democratic congressional candidates across the board, which might spell trouble for Budd.
“Democrats seem well positioned to pick up seats in the congressional and legislative districts in North Carolina because of the higher enthusiasm among their voters and the generic ballot advantage their candidates hold,” said David McLennan, the director of the Meredith Poll.
And when political types speak of North Carolina congressional districts most vulnerable to such a possible “blue wave,” the 13th District is one of three mentioned most often.
The other two are the 9th District between Charlotte and Fayetteville with no incumbent on the ballot, and the 2nd District between Fayetteville and Rocky Mount where the GOP incumbent is U.S. Rep. George Holding of Raleigh.
McLennan said the perceived “Democratic surge” in the Meredith Poll could be a reaction to such recent news events as the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings and bombs being sent allegedly by a Florida man to some of the party’s more prominent figures, including former presidents Obama and Clinton.
Locally, the area’s two congressional districts split Greensboro in a way that packs most of High Point and southwestern Guilford County into the 13th District behind a dividing line that runs through the N.C. A&T campus and continues to the northwest.
The 13th District includes much of urban Guilford County, all of Davie and Davidson counties, and parts of Iredell and Rowan counties. The Guilford part is densely populated and includes nearly half of the district’s registered voters.
The 6th District covers the rest of Guilford along with the counties of Rockingham, Caswell, Stokes, Surry and Person, plus parts of Alamance, Durham, Granville and Orange counties.
The outcome is widely considered so cut and dried in the 6th District that Kifer said last week that he could not find any recent polling on the Walker-Watts outcome.
Two-term, former pastor Walker has collected significantly less in campaign contributions than his fellow Republican, Budd, but he hasn’t needed the big bucks.
The 6th District challenger Watts only garnered about 10 percent of what Manning has collected in a district that would require costly advertising in both the Triad and Triangle media markets to effectively reach a majority of voters.
The 13th District contest also includes Libertarian Tom Bailey and Robert Corriher of the Green Party. Neither has a realistic chance of winning, but they could conceivably take enough votes from one of the major-party candidates to affect the outcome.
In a typical race, unlike what has happened in the 13th, the incumbent would bring in more campaign contributions than the challenger, Kifer said.
The candidate who raises the most money also usually wins, he said, but cautioned that does not necessarily mean Manning is likely to emerge victorious.
He noted that as a rule, challengers are more prone than incumbents to spend their campaign money on advertising that attacks their opponent’s credibility. They are trying to erase the positive image that the current officeholder has cultivated among likely voters, he said.
Both campaigns typically begin to rely more on “negative” messaging when a challenger has raised significant amounts of money, Kifer said.
And when the outside money pours in — as it has in the 13th District, to the tune of an additional $4.5 million — civility can vanish in a hurry. These outside groups often mount their own, independent ad campaigns.
“The more outside money comes in, that tends to make things more negative on both sides,” Kifer said.
Groups supporting Budd have hit Manning with attacks questionable enough that some local TV executives refused to continue airing them, including the NRCC ad about the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro that at least one local station has discontinued.
On another front, the independent fact-checking service PolitiFact North Carolina rated as false a Budd campaign ad that claimed Manning got “$30 million of your tax dollars plus $2.3 million a year” for a public parking deck linked to the hotel in downtown Greensboro being built by a partnership that includes her husband.
The group also labeled “mostly false” the Budd campaign’s allegation that Manning had contributed nearly $1 million to “liberal” candidates.
In the meantime, Manning’s ads and those from groups that support her depict Budd as unethically accepting money, lavish travel and other perks from corporate sources whose side he then allegedly took in votes on such issues as last year’s tax reform package.
Budd denies that kind of quid pro quo, saying that contributors have supported his campaign because they admire his core beliefs and not because he has altered any of those beliefs to suit their preferences.
PolitiFact did not flag Manning for any flat-out falsehoods, but it rated two basic tenets of her attacks on Budd as half-truths.
The nonprofit media service flagged as a half-truth her assertion that unlike Budd, she doesn’t take money from corporate “political action committees.”
That was because “she has taken the nearest equivalent: donations from noncorporate PACs that are financed by corporate PACs and donations from employees of large corporations,” said the group, a partnership that includes Florida-based PolitiFact, the Duke University Reporters’ Lab and The News & Observer of Raleigh.
PolitiFact North Carolina also rated as “half true” her contention that in his first term, Budd had voted to gut rules requiring health insurers to cover pre-existing medical conditions. It made that judgment because the American Health Care Act of 2017 that had won Budd’s vote “rolled back protections for pre-existing conditions, but only in a limited way,” the group said.
Asked by a reporter last week if he was dismayed his race with Manning had become so nasty, Budd said that such “tough races” were part of a tradition in America that went back 200 years to the legendary battles between Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.
“Before the race started and after this,” Budd said of his challenger, “we’ll have mutual respect for each other.”