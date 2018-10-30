GREENSBORO — Greensboro Transit Authority voted last week to offer free fares system-wide on Election Day.
On Nov. 6, fare-free rides will be available on GTA and HEAT fixed-route services, as well as on SCAT On-Demand services for persons with disabilities.
"Recently, governments, non-profits, for-profits and other organizations have been working hard to reduce or eliminate barriers to voting so that the true voice of the community will be heard," said Kevin Elwood, marketing and communications manager. "The actions of the board to approve free fares on Election Day will provide easier access to election sites located along our routes and areas."
Elwood said its for the Greensboro Transit Authority to do its part to ensure that riders can make a quick trip to cast their vote.
Greensboro Transit Authority joins other systems locally and nationally in offering free rides on Election Day.
For more information visit ridegta.com.