GREENSBORO — An award-winning educator and the first black man to lead the Guilford County Republican Party will battle Tuesday for the redrawn N.C. House District 57 seat, as voters choose from a slate of legislative candidates to send to Raleigh.
The winner replaces state Rep. John Blust, who opted to retire earlier this year after nearly two decades serving District 62, which was redrawn as District 57 and includes parts of Guilford County.
Candidates Ashton Clemmons, 34, a Democrat, and Troy Lawson, 56, a Republican, are both seeking a first term in public office.
They will share a ballot with other legislators seeking to represent parts of Guilford County:
- The Rev. Amos Quick, a Democrat running for a second term for the House District 58 seat, faces Republican Peter Boykin, who owns an online radio station.
- In House District 59, Republican incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister has been challenged by software engineer Steven Buccini, a Democrat.
- In N.C. House 60, incumbent Cecil Brockman, a Democrat, is facing a challenge by Republican Kurt Collins, an underwriter for a mortgage insurer.
- Seven-term incumbent Rep. Mary “Pricey” Harrison, a Democrat, is being challenged for the House District 61 seat by newcomer Alissa Batts, a Republican.
- Longtime House District 62 incumbent John Faircloth, a Republican, is being challenged by Martha Shafer, a former Cone Health executive and Democrat.
- In Senate District 24, Republican incumbent Rick Gunn has been challenged by Democrat J.D. Wooten, a U.S. Air Force veteran and attorney.
- In Senate District 26, Sen. Jerry W. Tillman, a Republican from Randolph County, faces a challenge from Democrat William McCaskill, a retired child welfare worker.
- N.C. Senate District 27 incumbent Trudy Wade, a Greensboro Republican, faces Democrat and small business owner Michael Garrett.
- In Senate District 28, Democratic incumbent Gladys Robinson has been challenged by Clark Porter, a Republican.
No matter who voters pick in the N.C. House District 57 race, the area will get a new representative since there is no incumbent running.
Clemmons, the longtime educator, has served as an assistant superintendent for Thomasville City Schools and as principal at Brooks Global in Greensboro and Oak Hill Elementary School in High Point, where she led the turnaround of what was then one of the state’s worst performing schools. The UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University graduate is a former N.C. Teaching Fellow.
Calling public schools North Carolina’s foundation, Clemmons said in response to a candidate questionnaire that the public education system is her top priority.
“Our students, teachers and their families cannot afford to wait,” Clemmons said. “We must attract and keep quality educators by increasing teacher pay, investing in new and existing schools, and ensuring our limited public dollars support public schools.”
Lawson, a consultant and an independent broker with a degree in communications from Boston College who is a board member and secretary at Gate City Charter Academy in East Greensboro, is the former executive director of the Maryland Association of Private Colleges and Career Schools. Lawson moved to Guilford County in 2015 with his wife, who grew up here.
When asked in the candidate questionnaire what is the most pressing issue or legislation he would pursue if elected, he said he doesn’t believe there is one “pressing” issue.
Of public education, increasing teacher pay, school safety, the economy, affordable health care access and solutions to reduce the opioid crisis — he said he would champion them all.
“Finally, for many communities, people are out of work because they have served time in prison,” Lawson said. “I will work toward legislation that puts ex-offenders to work reducing recidivism.”