GREENSBORO — Guilford County’s Democratic state legislators are hosting a “town hall meeting” Thursday focused on proposed amendments to the state Constitution slated for November’s general election ballots.
The meeting will delve into the controversy surrounding the six amendments that the Republican-led General Assembly voted to place on the ballot during its current session, the Democratic legislators said Tuesday in a news release.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Congregational Church, 400 W. Radiance Drive. It is being hosted by state Sen. Gladys Robinson, state Reps. Pricey Harrison and Amos Quick, all of Greensboro, and state Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point.
“Guest speakers will include Gerry Cohen, former special counsel to the General Assembly, and Alex Sirota, director of the Budget and Tax Center,” the legislators said in their written statement.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has filed suit to stop two of the proposed amendments from appearing on the ballot, contending they are a power grab by GOP legislators. Activist groups also are suing to stop two other proposed amendments from appearing on the ballot.
Republican proponents of the changes say that they are improvements that will increase accountability, prevent election fraud, make government more representative and preserve important freedoms.