GREENSBORO — Launching a broadside against divisive politics in Summerfield, former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes filed Friday to be a candidate for mayor of the northwest Guilford town.
"I want to serve as your mayor to bring civility and common sense back to the position of mayor in our town," Barnes wrote in a press release posted on his Facebook page.
Barnes, who served for 24 years as Guilford County's sheriff, said that his administration as mayor would end the climate of hostility and bickering that has existed between council members since Gail Dunham was elected as mayor in 2017.
Dunham was elected along with two other council candidates who promised to bring change to a community they felt was being developed too quickly.
Since then, Dunham has managed monthly meetings with a confrontational style and one of the two new council members, Todd Rotruck, has been tied up in a fight over whether he is even a legal resident of the town of 11,000. Rotruck was replaced in 2018 on the board by Dianne Laughlin, a former council member.
Rotruck has appealed an earlier Guilford County Board of Elections ruling that he did not live in the town 30 days prior to the 2018 primary election. His case is likely to go before the N.C. Court of Appeals this summer.
Barnes, who was Guilford County's longest-serving sheriff, was defeated in the 2018 election by Danny Rogers.
Barnes' wife, Dena, is a sitting Summerfield Town Council member who has reportedly said she likely won't run for re-election.