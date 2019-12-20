DAVIDSON — A former biology professor at Davidson College was sentenced to prison for tricking children into thinking he was a teenager so he could get them to undress on camera.
Michael Edwin Dorcas, 56, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for enticing a minor, news outlets reported. He pleaded guilty to the charge in February and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Officials say Dorcas pretended to be a 15-year-old boy online and befriended a 12-year-old girl in January 2016, a U.S. attorney's statement said. Dorcas suggested the two video chat and pretended his camera didn't work. He instead sent photos of a teenage boy claiming it was him while proceeding to convince the girl to sexually expose herself, the statement said.
A tip about Dorcas' online persona led authorities to launch an investigation in February 2016. The 12-year-old, of Wisconsin, told investigators she had become friends in an online video game with someone she believed to be a 15-year-old boy, according to the search warrant. Their conversations later moved to Skype. Investigators tracked the boy's username and IP address to Dorcas' home in Huntersville. He confirmed the email address associated with the Skype account was his and then stopped speaking to investigators, reports stated.
A search of Dorcas' university computer found chat logs that showed he communicated with 17 girls, according to the warrant. The college said Dorcas later resigned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.