BURLINGTON - No one was injured Sunday evening after a fire damaged multiple apartments and displaced 11 people, Burlington fire officials said Monday.

Firefighters got the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday about smoke and flames in an apartment in the 1000 block of Grace Avenue, according to a news release from Burlington Fire Department.

Units arrived on scene in just over three minutes from the time they were dispatched. All of the occupants were standing outside, the release stated.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a malfunctioning electrical appliance, fire officials said. Damage estimates are approximately $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents, rendering the structure uninhabitable.

Firefighters were assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross, which is assisting the residents. 

