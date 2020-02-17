BURLINGTON - No one was injured Sunday evening after a fire damaged multiple apartments and displaced 11 people, Burlington fire officials said Monday.
Firefighters got the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday about smoke and flames in an apartment in the 1000 block of Grace Avenue, according to a news release from Burlington Fire Department.
Units arrived on scene in just over three minutes from the time they were dispatched. All of the occupants were standing outside, the release stated.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a malfunctioning electrical appliance, fire officials said. Damage estimates are approximately $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents, rendering the structure uninhabitable.
Firefighters were assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross, which is assisting the residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.