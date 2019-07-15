FAYETTEVILLE — A dean at Winston-Salem State University will serve as interim chancellor of Fayetteville State University.
UNC System President Bill Roper on Friday appointed Peggy Valentine to lead Fayetteville State as the school seeks a permanent chancellor. She'll start work Aug. 7.
Valentine has served since 2006 as dean of the School of Health Sciences, a division of WSSU that includes the nursing program.
Valentine worked previously as a professor and an administrator at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She got her doctorate in education from Virginia Tech. Her research focuses on homeless and minority health issues.
In a news release, Roper credited Valentine with expanding the WSSU health sciences school by adding several new undergraduate programs as well as doctoral degree programs in physical therapy and nursing practice.
Valentine will take over for former chancellor James Anderson, who told Fayetteville State trustees June 13 that he would step down immediately as the university's leader after 11 years.
In a two-paragraph news release, Fayetteville State said Anderson resigned for "personal reasons." Anderson told Raleigh TV station WRAL that he "didn't see my grandchildren enough, and I want to do that."
Anderson also said he plans to take a year-long sabbatical and return to the university in another role. The university said that Anderson is eligible to take a faculty position in the psychology department.
Pam Jackson, the university's provost, has served as acting president since Anderson's departure.
Valentine's annual salary will be $275,000, according to a UNC System spokesman.