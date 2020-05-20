Cole has been dean of UNCSA's School of Music since 2016.

BRIAN COLE

Now: Ninth chancellor of UNC School of the Arts, effective Wednesday

Previously: Interim chancellor of UNC School of the Arts since Aug. 1

Age: 45

Lives in: Winston-Salem; originally from Gainesville, Fla.

Academic career: Visiting professor of ensembles and conducting, University of Cincinnati, 2004 to 2005; associate dean of academic affairs at Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music, 2005 to 2012; founding dean of academic affairs at the Valencia, Spain campus of Berklee College of Music, 2012 to 2016; dean of the UNCSA School of Music, since 2016.

Music career: Guest conductor of orchestras and operas with performances in the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean, since 2000; conducting assistant, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, 2002 to 2004.

Education: Bachelor of music in bassoon performance, Louisiana State University, 1997; master of music in instrumental conducting, University of Illinois, 2000; doctoral candidate (coursework complete, dissertation pending) in orchestral conducting, University of Cincinnati.

Family: Iris Fagundo Cole, Cole's wife, is a flutist, social entrepreneur, consultant and co-founder and CEO of Do Good Artist, an enterprise that pairs artists with industry to spark innovation and social and economic change. The couple has three children: Elena, a rising senior in the visual arts high school program at UNCSA, and 7-year-old twins Clara and Gabriel.

