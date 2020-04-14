GREENSBORO — Staggering learning losses are expected for Guilford County students due to the school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, district administrators revealed to the Board of Education during an online meeting Tuesday night.
Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said district leaders expect an average grade-level student is likely to retain less than 50 percent of what they would have gained in math this year.
In reading, it’s a little better — around 70 percent.
That’s based on information from the Council of Great City Schools and the Northwest Evaluation Association, she said.
“The losses are glacial,” said Deena Hayes-Greene, the school board’s chairwoman.
However, the school system won't be penalized for those losses by the state or federal government. North Carolina has received a waiver from federal accountability for state test results and won't be administering its annual End of Grade and End of Course tests this spring.
On Tuesday, Oakley also shared key details about how grades will be given.
The end of the third quarter was moved up to March 13, the last day students were in school.
For the fourth quarter, Oakley said students in kindergarten through 11th grade won't be given letter grades. Instead, they will be graded on either a “pass” or “withdraw” basis.
To earn a "pass," students will be asked to complete assignments and lessons that show they demonstrate a basic understanding of a course's core concepts.
Students who aren't able to do that will be considered withdrawn from that course. However, they would get another chance to complete those assignments and upgrade to a "pass" prior to starting the 2020-21 school year.
Seniors who were passing their required courses prior to March 13 will pass for the spring semester.
For any seniors with an "F" as of March 13, teachers are required to provide opportunities for them to improve to a "pass."
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Tuesday the academic issues created by the coronavirus outbreak are not just a problem now but for the future. With the expected learning losses incurred this year, administrators are going to have to be thinking about how to mitigate those losses next year, and ways to pare down the curriculum to its most key components.
Further complicating things, some school board members said they thought the state might still be unwilling for teachers or students to return to school as late as July.
Board members Anita Sharpe, Darlene Garrett and Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn all voiced concern, during a discussion about teacher training contracts, that professional development could not be usefully offered starting this summer if the school buildings were still closed.
Contreras told board members that actually the professional development could be provided online if it needed to be, and that even the “job embedded coaching” where professional instructors come into classrooms to model lessons and provide feedback could occur in the virtual classrooms. A bit of that, she said, has already taken place.
Tuesday night's meeting occurred through the videoconferencing platform Zoom, a departure from the board’s usual practice of gathering in the school administration building or the City Council chambers in High Point.
It was streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel and on GCS TV, the cable television channel operated by Guilford County Schools, as are in-person board meetings.
Hayes-Greene and some school administrators were in the administration building, while other board members and administrators joined from homes or offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.