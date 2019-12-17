GREENSBORO — Guilford College says it will use a new $800,000 grant to support its art building and its new campuswide initiative, the Guilford Edge.
The grant, announced Monday, comes from the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation of Greensboro.
Guilford said it will use some of the money to pay for recently completed upgrades of Hege-Cox Hall, which was renovated and expanded in 2018 as part of a series of campuswide improvements.
The private Quaker college also will use grant money to support the new initiative that it started this fall. The Guilford Edge features new and revamped classes, an intensive three-week term each fall and spring semester and academic and career advising throughout a student's time on campus.
The Armfield family has been associated with the college since the late 19th century when New Garden Boarding School became Guilford College.
Edward M. Armfield Sr.'s father graduated from Guilford in 1894 and played on the college's first football team. An aunt graduated from Guilford that same year and composed the college's Alumni Song. Several other family members have earned Guilford degrees over the years.
An Asheboro native, Armfield Sr. played football at Davidson College and was later inducted into Davidson's sports hall of fame. The long-time Greensboro resident worked in the textile industry after college and later founded Armtex in Pilot Mountain. Armfield, who served as the textile company's CEO and chairman, was the owner of a textile brokerage firm when he died in 1999 at age 83.
After his death, the foundation was set up largely to support education in Guilford, Randolph and Surry counties.
At Guilford, the Armfield family donated money to build the Armfield Athletic Center, the 2,220-seat stadium that's home to Guilford's football, lacrosse and soccer teams. The family foundation helped pay for major stadium upgrades in the 2000s.
The elder Armfield served on the college's Board of Visitors in the 1960s and 1970s. The college awarded an honorary degree to his wife, Adair Armfield, in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.