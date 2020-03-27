News and notes related to COVID-19 at two area institutions.

Commencement had been set for May 7. The college hasn't set a new date.

The university didn't say if the ill person is a student or employee.

WANT TO HELP?

Cone Health is seeking donations of personal protective equipment for its doctors, nurses and other employees.

Items most urgently needed are N95 and surgical masks, goggles and safety glasses, individually packaged and sealed medical-grade swabs, disposable surgical gowns, shoe covers, and hair and head caps.

For more details, visit conehealth.com/covid-donation or email Institutional.Advancement@conehealth.com.