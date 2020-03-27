GREENSBORO — When Guilford College moved all its spring semester classes online at the start of the week, chemistry professor Anne Glenn had a lot of questions.
One of them was: Now that there won’t be any more in-person science labs, can someone else use some of these nitrile gloves we won’t need for a while?
The answer to that question was a clear yes, as Cone Health eagerly accepted 7,600 of those familiar blue gloves used by doctors, nurses, dentists, scientists, college professors, college students and anyone else who’s around harmful chemicals and pathogens.
Glenn said the idea to donate the won’t-be-used-this-semester gloves came to her shortly after Cone Health closed its drive-thru coronavirus testing center near Moses Cone Hospital after operating it for just four days last week. The reason for shutting it down? Cone didn’t have enough protective gear for the testers.
Glenn reached out Tuesday to a faculty colleague whose spouse works at Cone. Would Cone be interested in 76 unopened boxes of protective gloves?
“About 20 minutes later,” Glenn said in an interview this week, “I got back an ‘Absolutely, please.’”
Glenn’s bosses at Guilford signed off on the donation, which is about a month’s supply of gloves for Guilford’s chemistry and biology departments during a regular semester. (Don’t worry, Guilford students; Glenn said the college still has plenty of gloves for when lab classes meet again.) On Wednesday, Glenn drove the gloves over to Cone Hospital.
Glenn, who also coordinates Guilford’s pre-medical and pre-health studies program, said it means a lot to be able to help local health care workers.
“All of us in biology and chemistry (departments) are training all these people,” Glenn said. “We know all these people. ... I wish I had more stuff (to donate).”
