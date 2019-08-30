GREENVILLE — Brandon Garcia of Browns Summit and Kayla Mayes of Winston-Salem are two of three first-year medical students at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine to be awarded the university’s most prestigious scholarship,
Garcia graduated from Page High School and from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor degrees in chemistry and Spanish. He's the son of Rose and Reinaldo Garcia.
Mayes graduated summa cum laude from N.C. A&T in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She's the daughter of Ricky and Tanya Mayes.
The Brody Scholars award covers four years of medical school tuition and living expenses and lets scholarship winners develop their own summer program that can include travel abroad. The scholarship is valued at approximately $115,000 over four years.
The third Brody Scholar from ECU's medical school class of 2023 is Grant O’Brien from Concord.
ECU said 86 new medical students — all from North Carolina — started at Brody School of Medicine earlier this month. The new class was picked from a record 1,075 applicants.
