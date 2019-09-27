Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ALAMANCE...RANDOLPH...SOUTHERN GUILFORD AND WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT... AT 1032 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS NEAR RANDLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, GRAHAM, RANDLEMAN, SILER CITY, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, MEBANE AND SEAGROVE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&