GREENSBORO — American Hebrew Academy, which closed suddenly last June, has announced details about its next chapter.
The private prep school will be called AHA International School, a nod to its 18 years as the only international Jewish college prep boarding school in the world, according to the school's announcement.
The 100-acre lakefront campus aims to serve "'local day students together with an increased enrollment of boarding students from across the United States and around the world," the announcement said.
Campus tours will begin in September, and the school plans to enroll students for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school had previously announced plans to resume classes for ninth through 11-graders this year, but that has changed.
Glenn Drew, the school’s former chief operating officer, is AHA's executive director and general counsel.
American Hebrew Academy's Head of School Abe Tawil will continue in that role.
AHA’s class sizes are limited to 12 students, and the college-preparatory program will be expanded with "even more emphasis on A.P. and early college studies with local partner universities as well as pre-career and pre-professional experiential opportunities for academically adventurous and entrepreneurial students of all nationalities, cultural and religious backgrounds," the announcement said.
A post high school "gap" year program will also be offered new high school grads who want to "further their academic preparation prior to entering university," the announcement said.
“By expanding our admissions to a broader population of students, we are confident the academy will thrive,” Drew said in 2019 interview.
For information, email admissions@aha-net.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.