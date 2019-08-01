GREENSBORO — Single-event tickets for the upcoming season of the Guilford College Bryan Series go on sale Friday.
Ticket prices range from $50 to $65, plus fees if bought online. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 11 a.m. Friday.
The 2019-20 season starts with former first lady Laura Bush on Sept. 10. Four other events are scheduled: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Oct. 2, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on Nov. 12, Oscar-winning actress Sally Field on March 24 and Pulitzer-winning author Colson Whitehead on April 23.
The three 2019 lectures will take place in the Greensboro Coliseum, the home of the Bryan Series since 2014. The college anticipates holding the two 2020 events in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which is scheduled to open downtown in March.
Guilford College said it has sold 2,300 season subscriptions, about 200 more than last year. Season subscriptions remain on sale at bryanseries.guilford.edu.