WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest University will recognize its newest graduates twice in 2020.
President Nathan Hatch wrote in a letter Thursday to the university community that Wake Forest will confer undergraduate and graduate degrees virtually May 18, the original date of commencement.
The online ceremony will start at 7 p.m. and be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and the university's website. Wake Forest says the event will last less than an hour. The university expects to award about 2,300 bachelor's, graduate and professional degrees in May.
Wake Forest plans to hold an in-person on-campus commencement at 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Graduate schools will hold their own hooding ceremonies, but the main event will be outside on Hearn Plaza — Wake's traditional commencement venue — weather and health permitting. The university picked May 22, 2021 as an alternate date if commencement can't be held in October.
"As we started planning an in-person commencement celebration, we benefited from the input of our graduates," Hatch wrote. "The desire for community — to be reunited with your friends and your class — was overwhelmingly clear."
On a Frequently Asked Questions page, the university said it picked the Oct. 31 date based on weather, hotel and flight availability and lack of conflicts with other campus and local events. The university also said students strongly preferred a fall date.
Wake Forest, like all other area schools, announced in March that it was postponing its traditional in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A statewide stay-at-home order that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people has been in place since March 30, and the earliest that a few of the current restrictions may be lifted is May 8.
Some area colleges and universities are holding virtual graduation events in May. Others are planning for traditional commencement ceremonies in late summer or fall. A few are doing both.
As for the upcoming fall semester, Hatch in the same letter said that Charles Iacovou, dean of the university's business school, is leading a campus committee charged with coming up with a "roadmap" for returning to usual operations.
"With the health and safety of our community as our primary concern," Hatch wrote, "we are planning for multiple scenarios that would prepare us to return to campus (in the fall) in a safe manner."
Fall semester classes are scheduled to start Aug. 24.
