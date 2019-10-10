ELON — A vehicle parked outside a Jewish student center near Elon University was damaged by gunfire Wednesday night during a Yom Kippur service.
The Times-News of Burlington reported Thursday that Elon police found a bullet lodged in the roof rack of a vehicle outside the Chabad Elon Jewish Student Center on Truitt Drive about half a mile from campus.
Elon News Network, the university's student media, posted photos of a Jeep Compass with its back window shot out. ENN also reported that the vehicle belonged to a young woman who isn't an Elon student. The vehicle's owner was inside the center when the shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
According to the Times-News, police said gunfire was heard between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. but the incident wasn't reported until about 8 p.m.
In a statement to the Elon community Thursday, Jon Dooley, Elon's vice president for student life, said police and university officials don't know who's responsible for the attack or their motives.
"The timing and location of this incident are extremely disturbing," Dooley wrote. "It is understandable that many people are concerned and anxious, especially Jewish students, faculty and staff."
Dooley in his campus message said "several dozen Elon students and others" were at the Chabad house Wednesday night to celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews. Chabad is a local and international Jewish organization recognized by the university that has a facility near the Elon campus.
Dooley said university and town police have increased patrols on and around campus.
The center's directors, Rabbi Mendy and Rivka Minkowitz, wrote on Facebook:
"Thank G-d, no one was hurt. The police are investigating the incident and have assured us they are taking it very seriously. We will continue to work closely with them. ...
"We feel blessed every day to live in a country founded on the ideals that all people are created in G-d’s image and that all people deserve freedom and liberty. We are grateful to the men and women in law enforcement who protect those rights and thankful to all the support we have received from the community since the incident."
