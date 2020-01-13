Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Youth development coordinator Blake Odum talks with third- through fifth-graders in the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen as barber Joe Jarvis cuts Kalani Love’s hair at Vandalia Elementary in Greensboro on Monday.
Barber Joe Jarvis cuts Kalani Love’s hair at Vandalia Elementary in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Christian Bell, a fifth-grader, smiles during the League of Extraordinary Gentleman at Vandalia Elementary in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Youth development coordinator Blake Odum talks with third- through fifth-graders in the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen as barber Joe Jarvis cuts Kalani Love’s hair at Vandalia Elementary in Greensboro on Monday.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Youth development coordinator Blake Odum talks listens to students during the the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen meeting at Vandalia Elementary in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020.
A corner of Vandalia Elementary School's media center was transformed into a barbershop on Monday.
Free haircuts were offered as part of the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen meeting for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.
Sitting in the barber's chair in the middle of the group, third-grader Kalani Love shyly confirmed to volunteer barber Joe Jarvis he would like a design shaved into the side of his fresh haircut.
Like most barber shops, the conversations were about much more than hairstyles.
“In the African-American community, the barbershop is a steeple in the community as it relates to manhood.” said Blake Odum, the school’s youth development coordinator, who led the discussions. “I told them that some of the most interesting conversations I’ve had were at a barbershop."
As the clippers buzzed, students talked about gentlemanly conduct.
Odum ask the kids what one thing could they do this week to show they are gentlemen.
"I can do my chores," one boy said.
"I can take groceries in for a lady," another chimed in.
"I can hold the door for someone."
"I can take out the trash without being asked."
“I just wanted to give the guys the experience of having constructive, important dialogue that guys typically have with each other and kind of recreate the setting of a barbershop for them here today," Odum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.