GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders were still working Tuesday to figure out exactly who would qualify for the district’s new plan to offer time-and-a-half pay to some employees needed to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan starts Wednesday and runs through April 30, but could be extended.
Angie Henry, the chief of finances and operations, said she thinks Guilford County Schools may be the first district in the state to enact such a policy for the coronavirus crisis.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Henry said the plan covers hourly-paid workers deemed “mandatory” during the ongoing closure of schools.
The majority of those employees are involved with the new daycare centers for children of local hospital staff and meals programs for students affected by the closure of schools. They range from cafeteria workers and custodians to bus drivers and teacher assistants.
There will however, she said, be a small number of hourly workers deemed “mandatory” beyond that — likely one janitor per building for the other school facilities.
School district administrators and staff were still ironing out the details Tuesday, Henry said.
She added that district leaders are trying to keep those working during the outbreak to a “bare minimum” to limit the risk of infection to the respiratory disease, which led to Guilford County’s first death on Tuesday.
Henry said the district’s decision to offer time-and-a-half pay stems from a feeling that school officials need to do what it takes to make sure the feeding and childcare programs continue for the sake of the community.
Henry said they are trying to show their appreciation to employees by encouraging them to keep working.
Meanwhile, Henry said employees that aren’t considered mandatory and who can’t work from home are encouraged to take the newly-created State of Emergency Leave. The special leave was approved last Friday by the State Board of Education and is in effect from March 16 to April 30. The leave also covers reduced hours.
The district’s chief officers and superintendent are among those still working in their offices, Henry said.
During an online video conference Tuesday morning, the school administration and members of the Guilford County Board of Education asked the local legislative delegation to support the state increasing the pay of school employees providing essential services, according to Henry.
Additionally, board members asked for more laptops and tablets for students, more help with internet connectivity in the county and more protective equipment like gloves and masks for those operating the daycares.
They also want a nurse available in every school when classes begin again and for state colleges and universities to honor acceptance letters they’ve sent to seniors.
Furthermore, Henry said they asked legislators to consider other ways to provide extra compensation to teachers, given that bonuses for student performance on state tests may be a moot point if those exams aren’t given because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
