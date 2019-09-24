GREENSBORO — UNCG's SERVE Center has been awarded a new federal grant to continue its work with homeless children.
The university announced Tuesday that the five-year, $6.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will let the SERVE Center keep operating the National Center for Homeless Education, which it has run since 1998. This center assists a federal education program for homeless children and helps with state-level coordinators of homeless education programs across the country.
The grant also will pay for the SERVE Center to start working work with 23 nationwide sites of the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, a federal initiative that aims to reduce the number of children and young adults experiencing homelessness. According to a SERVE Center report published in February, there were nearly 1.4 million homeless children enrolled in the nation's public schools as of 2017.
George Hancock will lead this work. He's the executive director of the SERVE Center and director of the National Center for Homeless Education.
The federal grant is the second of $5 million or more awarded to SERVE Center in the past three months. In July, UNCG announced that the center won a $5 million grant to study North Carolina's Career and College Promise program that lets students take college classes for credit while they're in high school.
