GREENSBORO — UNCG is in the market for a new provost.
UNCG announced Wednesday that Provost Dana Dunn will resign July 31 as the university's chief academic officer. UNCG already has hired a search firm to find her replacement.
Dunn came to UNCG in 2014 from The University of Texas at Arlington, where she had held a series of academic and administrative posts, including provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs, in 27 years there.
Seven months into her UNCG tenure, Dunn was named acting chancellor after outgoing chancellor Linda Brady, who had announced her resignation, took an unplanned medical leave to have heart surgery. Dunn led the university for nearly six months until current Chancellor Frank Gilliam arrived on campus in September 2015.
In an email Wednesday to the UNCG community, Gilliam praised Dunn as "a truly exceptional leader for UNCG," which he said has seen growth in student enrollment, the faculty ranks, research and reputation during her time at the university
"UNCG would not be where it is today ... without Dana," Gilliam wrote. "She has been the right person at the right time for UNCG, and we thank her for her tireless service."
Dunn's plans after July 31 aren't yet clear. Senior university officials often have the option to take a faculty role after they leave the administrative ranks. Dunn holds a doctorate in sociology and taught sociology at UT Arlington.
In a note to campus Wednesday, Dunn — UNCG's provost and executive vice chancellor — noted that by this summer she will have worked as a chief academic officer for 12 years.
"As much as I enjoy this work," she wrote, "I will look forward to a new phase, whether it entails a return to the classroom at UNCG or new endeavors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.