GREENSBORO — After nearly three years of work and a lot of faculty meetings, UNCG has a new general education curriculum.
UNCG’s Faculty Senate last month approved the new standards, which won’t take effect until the fall semester of 2021. But professors say they’re confident the revised program will give students a stronger foundation in the liberal arts and better prepare them for life and work in the modern world.
“We’re proud of the work that’s been done,” said Anthony Chow, chairman of the Faculty Senate, the campus group that’s overseeing the revision of UNCG’s general education program.
UNCG, like most four-year universities in the United States, requires their undergraduate students to complete a general education program of study. These “gen ed” programs, as they’re known, are called many different things but work in the same basic way.
To complete the gen ed program, which is required to graduate, students must take several required and optional courses across many academic disciplines. Students can pick from among a wide range of courses that will let them explore many different topics and learn a variety of knowledge and skills. Most students finish the gen ed program during their first two years of college so they can focus on their major — a much deeper dive into a single subject — in their final two years on campus.
UNCG rolled out its current gen ed program in 2006, and Provost Dana Dunn said the effort to refresh the curriculum was long overdue. The revision also serves another purpose: The current system of complicated and overlapping gen ed requirements has sometimes proved confusing to students, professors and advisers.
UNCG’s new gen ed program, like the current one, will require students to take 11 courses in several broad areas, including the humanities and fine arts, natural sciences, and social and behavioral sciences. The new curriculum no longer mandates courses in math and history — students can still take math and history courses to satisfy gen ed requirements if they wish — but it does say that students still must learn writing and speaking skills.
UNCG’s new gen ed curriculum adds a new health and wellness course. Chow said this new requirement is a nod to the increased emphasis on the mental and physical well-being of students at UNCG and many other college campuses.
The other major new ingredient to the gen ed program is a requirement that students take at least one class that covers diversity and equity topics.
That new mandate comes in part because students are interested in the topic, Chow said. According to UNCG data, more than 70 percent of last year’s graduating seniors took at least one class that covered equity, diversity and inclusion subjects.
The requirement also reflects a significant change in UNCG’s student population, Chow said. At the start of the decade, 63 percent of UNCG’s undergraduate students were white. This fall, UNCG’s undergraduate population is 45 percent white, 29 percent African American, 11 percent Latinx and 5 percent Asian. An additional 5 percent of students are of two or more races.
The new wellness and diversity standards “are both victories for the 21st century perspective,” said Chow, an associate professor of library and information science in the School of Education. “We are global now, and we are diverse. If you’re going to function well, you need to be exposed to these competencies.”
The general education revision process started in early 2017. A university task force produced an analysis in 2018 and a gen ed proposal in early 2019. But the Faculty Senate approved only part of the proposal this past spring and made suggestions for changes and additions. A second task force worked over the summer to come up with another proposal. When the UNCG Faculty Senate approved this final plan Oct. 16, professors burst into applause, an acknowledgement that they had reached a milestone in a long process.
There’s plenty of work left. UNCG professors and administrators now are turning their attention to implementation phase. Two major tasks lie ahead: Professors must identify the exact things they expect students to learn in their gen ed classes, and they must pick the classes that meet the new gen ed requirements that take effect in two years.
The gen ed revision process has been a nervous time for some UNCG professors. Some faculty members worry that they’ll have to revise their courses substantially to meet the new standards. Others worry that their courses might not be included in the new gen ed program at all, which could lead to loss of student enrollment in their departments.
Amy Harris Houk, one of two co-chairs of UNCG’s General Education Revision Task Force that worked over the summer to come up with the final plan, said the Faculty Senate committee in charge of implementation realizes that change can be difficult.
“I’m hoping we can use the implementation process to assuage fears about classes,” said Houk, an associate professor and head of the research, outreach and instruction department of UNCG Libraries.
At the end of this process, UNCG will have a stronger general education program better suited for the needs of today’s students, said Jodi Pettazzoni, an associate vice provost and the other co-chair of the gen ed task force.
The new gen ed program is designed to “prepare (UNCG) to serve students in the 21st century,” Pettazzoni said. “We believe we’ve done that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.