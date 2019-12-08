GREENSBORO — The city's two public universities will hold commencement exercises later this week.
UNCG's commencement will start at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by A&T's graduation ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Both ceremonies will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan will be the keynote speaker at UNCG's commencement. Vaughan has been Greensboro's mayor since 2013 and served previously on Greensboro City Council for eight years.
UNCG said it plans to award more than 1,800 bachelor's and master's degrees on Friday. A separate graduation ceremony for 126 doctoral graduates will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at UNCG Auditorium on campus.
The keynote speaker at A&T's commencement will be Kelly Richmond Pope, a 1996 A&T graduate who's now a radio host, documentary filmmaker and associate professor of accountancy at DePaul University in Chicago.
A&T expects to award about 1,100 degrees Saturday.
December commencement ceremonies are open to students who completed their degree requirements in the summer summer or at the end of the fall semester this month. Both universities will hold graduation exercises again in May.
The UNCG and A&T ceremonies are open to the public, and coliseum seating is not reserved. Parking is free in the coliseum lot for graduates and their guests.
The coliseum will open at 8:30 a.m. for UNCG's commencement and at 7:30 a.m. for A&T's ceremony. Graduates will line up 30 minutes before the start of each event.
Both universities will air their commencements live on their websites.
For more information on UNCG's commencement, click here.
For more information on A&T's commencement, click here.
