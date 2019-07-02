GREENSBORO — The city's two public universities received a $500,000 grant to build a high-speed network to share research.
The network will not only connect the two schools, it will also "enable faster, easier sharing of research with scientists around the world," UNCG said in a news release.
The two-year grant, through the National Science Foundation, will be used to build the Gate City Research Network.
About $358,000 of the award will be managed directly by UNCG, while A&T will manage about $142,000.
The Gate City Research Network will give researchers access to dedicated, high-performance computing resources and allow the fast transfer of data.
“A state-of-the-art network will help fuel innovation, spark economic growth in our region, and enable us to deliver meaningful scientific breakthroughs," said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr.
A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. called the network an “an exciting opportunity for researchers" both at the universities and across the globe.
"My expectation is that this new data network will assist our researchers in strengthening existing partnerships and creating new partnerships that will produce innovative solutions to some of the world’s persistent challenges,” he said.