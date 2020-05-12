GREENSBORO — UNCG has hired an experienced chief academic officer to be its next provost.
UNCG announced Tuesday that Jim Coleman will be the university’s new provost and executive vice chancellor after holding similar positions at the University of Arkansas and Northern Arizona University. He’ll start at UNCG on Aug. 1.
“Jim is well-positioned to lead academic affairs here as he brings the kind of experience, expertise and proven results to navigate the complex environment we now face,” UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam said in a statement.
“Our goal was to hire an entrepreneurial and forward-thinking provost, experienced in higher education and knowledgeable about its operations and economics, committed to our mission and values, with the personal integrity and drive to build on our forward momentum. We have clearly found that, and more, in Jim.”
Coleman has been provost — the chief academic officer and second-ranking university administrator — at the University of Arkansas for the past three years.
In a news release, UNCG credited Coleman with improving graduation and student retention rates at Arkansas and launching a new advising program to help students, identified through data analytics, at most risk of quitting college. UNCG also said Coleman helped lead projects to improve the research infrastructure on the Arkansas campus and to build a $45 million standalone facility for academic counseling and other student support services.
Before coming to Arkansas in early 2017, Coleman was provost at Northern Arizona University from 2015 to 2016 and dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., from 2011 to 2015. Coleman previously held administrative positions at the University of Missouri and the Desert Research Institute, the research campus of Nevada’s higher education system. He began his teaching career as a biology professor at Syracuse University in New York.
Coleman got his bachelor’s degree in forestry from the University of Maine and later earned his doctorate from Yale University’s School of Forestry & Environmental Studies. As a researcher, he specializes in the ecological effects of environmental change.
At UNCG, Coleman also will serve as a biology professor. The university set his salary at $320,000.
Coleman will replace Dana Dunn, who announced last fall that she planned to step down as UNCG’s provost July 31. Dunn came to UNCG in 2014 from The University of Texas at Arlington. Dunn said Tuesday that she’ll stay at UNCG as a sociology professor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.