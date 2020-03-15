GREENSBORO — UNCG announced Sunday it is suspending all study abroad programs that have not yet started, canceling summer 2020 study abroad programs and, where "possible and reasonable," bring home students currently studying abroad.
"It is increasingly clear that our commitment as a public institution requires us to take further steps to help reduce the continued transmission of Covid-19," the university said in an email.
"In making these decisions, the UNC System and UNCG have carefully considered the potential impact of the virus on our study abroad students and their families, both in terms of students’ health and safety, and their academic progress," the email said. "It is critical we all do our part to slow the transmission of the virus to protect the health of others who may be at elevated risk and to allow the healthcare system to care for those who become seriously ill. Limiting travel is one way the University is actively trying to support this effort."
The university plans to work with individual students who are currently abroad to assess their situation and determine if and when exceptions can be made, the email said.
By making the decision now, the university said students who have not yet begun their program will have time to make alternative plans for the summer. "Students should explore UNCG’s Summer School registration, which opens April 1," the email said. "Units across campus will work with students to address specific needs in a manner that causes the least disruption possible to plans for on-time graduation.
The International Programs Center will work with departmental program directors to return recoverable costs as soon as possible, the email said. However, it said that this process may take some time.
Students with questions can contact study abroad advisers by email at studyabroad@uncg.edu, or by phone at 336-334-5404.
