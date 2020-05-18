GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T and UNCG both announced Monday that they will cancel fall break and end their fall semester classes before Thanksgiving.
Greensboro's two state universities also will offer most fall semester exams online. The measures are aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Officials at both schools said the universities plan to old classes in person starting in August. The dates for December commencements remain the same.
University officials also said the calendar changes will eliminate two instances during the fall semester when students leave the university for several days at a time and then return to campus.
Click here to read UNCG's email about fall semester changes.
Click here to read N.C. A&T's announcement about changes to its fall schedule.
